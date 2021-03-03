Subscribe to MTAR Technologies: Hem Securities

English
Hem Securities has come out with its report on MTAR Technologies. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on March 01, 2021.

Hem Securities IPO report on MTAR Technologies


Company manufactures hi precision indigeneous components, subsystems, assemblies having components with close tolerances(5-10 microns), to serve projects of high national importance. Company sderved the sectors like Nuclear, Space & Defence & clean energy.


Valuation and Outlook


Hence we recommend investor to subscribe the issue for short & long term.


TAGS: #Hem Securities #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #MTAR Technologies #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Mar 3, 2021 02:41 pm

