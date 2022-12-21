Subscribe to Elin Electronics: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct IPO report on Elin Electronics

Elin Electronics (Elin) operates in the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) industry. It is a manufacturer of fractional horsepower motors, lighting, fans and small/ kitchen appliances, etc, for leading brands in India. Elin manufactures and assembles a wide range of products. It serves under both original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and original design manufacturer (ODM) business models • Among EMS players, the company has a market share of 12% in fractional horsepower motors, 7.2% in LED lighting & flashlights and 10.7% in small appliances as of FY21 • Consolidated revenues grew at a CAGR of ~18% over FY20-22.

Valuation and Outlook

We assign SUBSCRIBE rating to the IPO.

For all IPO report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

21122022 - Elin Electronics -IPO - icici