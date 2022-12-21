English
    Subscribe to Elin Electronics: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct has come out with its report on Elin Electronics. The research firm has recommended to “ Subscribe” the ipo in its research report as on December 21, 2022.

    December 21, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct IPO report on Elin Electronics


    Elin Electronics (Elin) operates in the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) industry. It is a manufacturer of fractional horsepower motors, lighting, fans and small/ kitchen appliances, etc, for leading brands in India. Elin manufactures and assembles a wide range of products. It serves under both original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and original design manufacturer (ODM) business models • Among EMS players, the company has a market share of 12% in fractional horsepower motors, 7.2% in LED lighting & flashlights and 10.7% in small appliances as of FY21 • Consolidated revenues grew at a CAGR of ~18% over FY20-22.


    Valuation and Outlook


    We assign SUBSCRIBE rating to the IPO.


    For all IPO report, click here

    first published: Dec 21, 2022 09:45 am