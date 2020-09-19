172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|subscribe-to-computer-age-management-services-hem-securities-5860111.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2020 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to Computer Age Management Services: HEM Securities

HEM Securities has come out with its report on Computer Age Management Services. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on September 16, 2020

HEM Securities's IPO report on Computer Age Management Services


Company is India’s largest registrar and transfer agent of mutual funds with an aggregate market share of approximately 70% based on mutual fund average assets under management (“AAUM”) managed by company’s clients and serviced by company during July 2020. Over the last five years, company have grown its market share from approximately 61% during March 2015 to approximately 69% during March 2020, based on AAUM serviced.


Valuation and Outlook


Therefore, looking after all, we recommend “Subscribe” the issue both for listing gains as well as long term horizon.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 19, 2020 03:39 pm

