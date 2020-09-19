Subscribe to Computer Age Management Services: HEM Securities

HEM Securities's IPO report on Computer Age Management Services

Company is India’s largest registrar and transfer agent of mutual funds with an aggregate market share of approximately 70% based on mutual fund average assets under management (“AAUM”) managed by company’s clients and serviced by company during July 2020. Over the last five years, company have grown its market share from approximately 61% during March 2015 to approximately 69% during March 2020, based on AAUM serviced.

Valuation and Outlook

Therefore, looking after all, we recommend “Subscribe” the issue both for listing gains as well as long term horizon.

