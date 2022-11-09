English
    Subscribe to Archean Chemical Industries: Hem Securities

    Hem Securities has come out with its report on Archean Chemical Industries. The research firm has recommended to Subscribe the ipo in its research report as on November 07, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 09, 2022 / 10:48 AM IST
    Hem Securities IPO report on Archean Chemical Industries


    Archean Chemical Industries Ltd is a leading specialty marine chemical manufacturer in India and focused on producing and exporting bromine, industrial salt, and sulphate of potash to customers around the world. Company produce its products from its brine reserves in the Rann of Kutch, located on the coast of Gujarat, and company manufacture its products at its facility near Hajipir in Gujarat.



    Valuation and Outlook


    Company being Indian exporter of bromine and industrial salt with global customer base has shown strong and consistent financial performance. Hence, looking after all above, we recommend “Subscribe” on issue.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:48 am