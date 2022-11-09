Subscribe to Archean Chemical Industries: Hem Securities

Fusion Micro Finance IPO

Hem Securities IPO report on Archean Chemical Industries

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd is a leading specialty marine chemical manufacturer in India and focused on producing and exporting bromine, industrial salt, and sulphate of potash to customers around the world. Company produce its products from its brine reserves in the Rann of Kutch, located on the coast of Gujarat, and company manufacture its products at its facility near Hajipir in Gujarat.



Valuation and Outlook

Company being Indian exporter of bromine and industrial salt with global customer base has shown strong and consistent financial performance. Hence, looking after all above, we recommend “Subscribe” on issue.

