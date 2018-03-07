App
Mar 07, 2018 11:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Speciality Restaurants rises 1% on opening two new restaurants in Mumbai

The company has opened two new restaurants "Zoodles" and "Sweet Bengal" located at Nariman Point, Mumbai 400021.

Shares of Speciality Restaurants rose more than 1 percent intraday Wednesday as the company has opened two new restaurants in Mumbai.

The company has opened two new restaurants “Zoodles” and “Sweet Bengal” located at Nariman Point, Mumbai 400021.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 195.35 and 52-week low Rs 59.50 on 30 November, 2017 and 15 March, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 28.26 percent below its 52-week high and 135.55 percent above its 52-week low.

The latest book value of the company is Rs 60.73 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 2.31.

At 10:45 hrs Speciality Restaurants was quoting at Rs 140.15, up Rs 1.55, or 1.12 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

