Shreyas Shipping stock jumps 14% on solid earnings growth in March quarter

Shreyas Shipping and Logistics share price rallied nearly 14 percent intraday Friday after the company posted a profit at Rs 23.2 crore for March quarter against loss of Rs 12.6 crore in same period last year.

Revenue from operations grew by 65.1 percent to Rs 158.5 crore compared to Rs 96 crore in corresponding period last year.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) more than doubled to Rs 29.6 crore from Rs 14.4 crore and margin expanded 370 basis points to 18.7 percent YoY.

Shreyas Shipping had reported exceptional loss of Rs 23.2 crore in Q4FY17.

At 13:58 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 550.00, up Rs 30.80, or 5.93 percent on the BSE.