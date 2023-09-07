English
    Sell GBPINR; target of : 104.30 : September 07, 2023: ICICI Direct

    Broker Research
    September 07, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST
    Rupee

    ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

    The pound hit the 1 .25 mark on Wednesday amid strong dollar and increasing risk -off sentiments. The pair is likely to weaken towards 1 .2450 as long as it trades under 1 .2560 . The forecast of weaker economic numbers from the region could weaken the pair . GBPINR is expected to dip towards 104 .00 , as long as it trades under 104 .70 .

    first published: Sep 7, 2023 09:57 am

