Sell GBPINR; target of : 104.30 : September 07, 2023: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR
The pound hit the 1 .25 mark on Wednesday amid strong dollar and increasing risk -off sentiments. The pair is likely to weaken towards 1 .2450 as long as it trades under 1 .2560 . The forecast of weaker economic numbers from the region could weaken the pair . GBPINR is expected to dip towards 104 .00 , as long as it trades under 104 .70 .
