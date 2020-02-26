Salasar Techno share price gains 6% on order win

Salasar Techno Engineering share price added 6 percent intraday on February 26 after the company bagged an order from Assam Electricity Grid Corporation.

The company secured an order for construction of 132/33KV, 2X50 MVA sub-station at Nathkuchi along with associated transmission line from Assam Electricity Grid Corporation.

The order, worth Rs 45 crore, is to be executed by February 20, 2022.

At 1348 hours, Salasar Techno Engineering was quoting at Rs 126.65, up Rs 2.70, or 2.18 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 245 on March 5, 2019 and 52-week low of Rs 86.50 on October 15, 2019.

It is trading 48.31 percent below its 52-week high and 46.42 percent above its 52-week low.