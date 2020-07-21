App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 01:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduce Blue Star; target of Rs 508: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended reduce rating on Blue Star with a target price of Rs 508 in its research report dated July 20, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Blue Star


The Blue Star AR while addressing the covid-19 impact talks about company’s focus on constant innovation, product expansion and dealer engagement. The company revamped its products and brand with Virat Kohli as the brand ambassador in FY20.



Outlook


The company has implemented the BlueStar@80 FY24 strategy; management continuity, constant innovation and cash conservation form the main pillars.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 01:50 pm

tags #Blue Star #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #Reduce

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.