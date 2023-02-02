English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral SRF; target of Rs 2450: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on SRF with a target price of Rs 2450 in its research report dated January 31, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 02, 2023 / 04:09 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on SRF

    SRF reported better-than-expected operating performance (24.5% EBITDA margin of v/s est. 19.8%), largely supported by healthy margin expansion in the chemical business (280bp YoY to 32%). Revenue/EBIT from technical textile (down 21%/70% YoY) and packaging business (down 6%/53% YoY) were adversely impacted by the weak demand scenario.


    Outlook

    We maintain our FY23E/FY24E/F25E earnings and reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock, owing to its rich valuation, which has been priced into the nearterm upside.