    Neutral SRF; target of Rs 2250: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on SRF with a target price of Rs 2250 in its research report dated July 25, 2023.

    July 28, 2023 / 07:07 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on SRF

    SRF reported subdued operating performance in 1QFY24 (EBIT declined 36% YoY), because of a broad-based deterioration in operating profitability across businesses. EBIT of Chemicals/Packaging/Technical Textile businesses dipped 12%/83%/48% YoY during the quarter. We reduce our FY24E/FY25E EBITDA by 20%/8%, due to the subdued demand scenario in Chemicals and Packaging businesses. We reiterate our Neutral rating owing to the stock’s expensive valuation, which has been priced into the near-term upside.

    Outlook

    We reduce our FY24E/FY25E EBITDA by 20%/8%, due to the subdued demand scenario in Chemicals and Packaging businesses. We reiterate our Neutral rating owing to the stock’s expensive valuation, which has been priced into the near term upside.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations #SRF
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 06:59 pm

