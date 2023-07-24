English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral RBL Bank; target of Rs 210: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on RBL Bank with a target price of Rs 210 in its research report dated July 23, 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 24, 2023 / 07:56 PM IST
    Neutral

    Neutral

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on RBL Bank

    RBK reported a beat in earnings, driven by controlled opex, while revenue growth remained in line with estimates. Loan growth stood at 21% YoY, while margins moderated 17bp QoQ to 4.8%. Fresh slippages moderated to INR5.5b (3.7% annualized), resulting in a 15bp/10bp QoQ improvement in GNPA/NNPA ratio to 3.2%/1.0%. PCR improved 157 bp QoQ to 69.6%. We increase our earnings estimates for FY24/25 by 7%/6% to factor in lower opex this quarter.

    Outlook

    We thus estimate RBK to deliver FY25 RoA/RoE of 1.1%/10.3%. We retain our Neutral rating with a TP of INR210 (0.8x FY’25E ABV).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    RBL Bank - 24 -07 - 2023 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Motilal Oswal #neutral #RBL Bank #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 24, 2023 07:56 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!