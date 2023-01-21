English
    Neutral PVR; target of Rs 1570: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on PVR with a target price of Rs 1570 in its research report dated January 19, 2023.

    January 21, 2023
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on PVR


    After reporting a weak performance in 2QFY23, PVR saw recovery and reported EBITDA of INR1.3b (v/s Est. INR1.1b) in 3QFY23, led by improving occupancies, (albeit below pre-covid levels) and healthy distribution income, driving up PAT to INR252m (v/s INR53m est.). Healthy content pipeline, expected merger completion between PVR Ltd and INOX Leisure, and a guidance of 150-200 screen additions annually for the combined entity should support growth.


    Outlook


    However, a mixed bag performance of recent big ticket movies coupled with rising concerns of OTT continue to remain our key monitorables. We reiterate our Neutral rating with a TP of INR1,570.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management.

    first published: Jan 21, 2023 03:54 pm