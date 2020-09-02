Neutral NHPC; target of Rs 23: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on NHPC

NHPC’s 1QFY21 results highlight the impact of INR1.85b rebate to DISCOMs. Accordingly, reported standalone PAT dropped 18% YoY to INR7.2b (in-line). Capex run-rate should increase on account of investment in new projects. However, their commissioning remains 4-5 years away, which implies a drag in FCF/RoEs in the near-term. Maintain Neutral with TP of INR23/share.



Outlook

NHPC’s regulated equity growth – a key driver of earnings – should remain muted over the next few years. We maintain Neutral with a DCF-based TP of INR23/share.

