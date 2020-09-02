172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|neutral-nhpc-target-of-rs-23-motilal-oswal-5787591.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2020 11:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Neutral NHPC; target of Rs 23: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on NHPC with a target price of Rs 23 in its research report dated September 01, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on NHPC


NHPC’s 1QFY21 results highlight the impact of INR1.85b rebate to DISCOMs. Accordingly, reported standalone PAT dropped 18% YoY to INR7.2b (in-line). Capex run-rate should increase on account of investment in new projects. However, their commissioning remains 4-5 years away, which implies a drag in FCF/RoEs in the near-term. Maintain Neutral with TP of INR23/share.



Outlook


NHPC’s regulated equity growth – a key driver of earnings – should remain muted over the next few years. We maintain Neutral with a DCF-based TP of INR23/share.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 2, 2020 11:07 am

tags #Motilal Oswal #neutral #NHPC #Recommendations

