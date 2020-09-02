Neutral NHPC; target of Rs 23: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on NHPC with a target price of Rs 23 in its research report dated September 01, 2020.
Motilal Oswal 's research report on NHPC
NHPC’s 1QFY21 results highlight the impact of INR1.85b rebate to DISCOMs. Accordingly, reported standalone PAT dropped 18% YoY to INR7.2b (in-line). Capex run-rate should increase on account of investment in new projects. However, their commissioning remains 4-5 years away, which implies a drag in FCF/RoEs in the near-term. Maintain Neutral with TP of INR23/share.
Outlook
NHPC’s regulated equity growth – a key driver of earnings – should remain muted over the next few years. We maintain Neutral with a DCF-based TP of INR23/share.
