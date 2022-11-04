English
    Neutral Macrotech Developers; target of Rs 926: Choice Equity Broking

    Choice Equity Broking recommended Neutral rating on Macrotech Developers with a target price of Rs 926 in its research report dated November 04, 2022.

    November 04, 2022 / 06:55 PM IST
     
     
    Choice Equity Broking's report on Macrotech Developers


    During the quarter, MDL reported revenue degrowth, as topline decreased by 17% YoY/ 31% QoQ to Rs.17.6bn. Operating margin came in strong on this decreased revenue at 24 % (+660bps QoQ); however, writeoff of London investments led to Exceptional Loss of Rs. 1177cr, causing a net loss of Rs.906 cr. during the quarter.



    Outlook


    We ascribe a NUETRAL rating to Macrotech Developers with a SoTP target of Rs. 926.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

