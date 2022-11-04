Neutral Macrotech Developers; target of Rs 926: Choice Equity Broking

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Choice Equity Broking's report on Macrotech Developers

During the quarter, MDL reported revenue degrowth, as topline decreased by 17% YoY/ 31% QoQ to Rs.17.6bn. Operating margin came in strong on this decreased revenue at 24 % (+660bps QoQ); however, writeoff of London investments led to Exceptional Loss of Rs. 1177cr, causing a net loss of Rs.906 cr. during the quarter.

Outlook

We ascribe a NUETRAL rating to Macrotech Developers with a SoTP target of Rs. 926.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Macrotech Developers - 04-11-2022 - choice