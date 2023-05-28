English
    Neutral Amara Raja; target of Rs 690: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Amara Raja with a target price of Rs 690 in its research report dated May 24, 2023.

    May 28, 2023 / 02:50 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Amara Raja

    Weak revenue growth dragged down AMRJ’s overall performance in 4QFY23. Its New Energy business has started contributing, albeit marginally. It has finalized investments for the li-ion cell manufacturing plant, with the first phase of 2GWH expected to commence in FY25, though it is yet to decide on a technology partner for this foray.


    Outlook

    We raise FY24E/FY25E EPS by 9%/12% to factor in the benefit from falling RM costs (margin gains). We maintain our Neutral rating with a TP of INR690/share (12x Mar’25E EPS).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: May 28, 2023 02:50 pm