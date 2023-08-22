Neutral Amara Raja; target of Rs 665: Motilal Oswal

Neutral

Motilal Oswal's research report on Amara Raja

Amara Raja (AMRJ)’s 1QFY24 performance was weak as it reported lowerthan-estimated EBITDA at INR3.5b (vs. est. 4.1b) despite in-line revenue. This was due to weak mix led by high trading content (15-16% of sales), high insurance cost impact of INR60-70m and contribution of new energy business (~4% of revenue) during the quarter.

Outlook

We cut our FY24E/FY25E EPS by 9.0/8.5% to factor in the likely slowdown in replacement demand and weaker mix. We reiterate our Neutral rating with a TP of INR665 (premised on 12x Sep’25E EPS).

