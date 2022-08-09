English
    Neutral Amara Raja; target of Rs 555: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Amara Raja with a target price of Rs 555 in its research report dated August 07, 2022.

    August 09, 2022 / 01:31 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Amara Raja


    AMRJ’s 1QFY23 earnings were led by strong revenue growth across segments. High RM costs continued to impact margin. The recent moderation in lead prices will aid a margin recovery. Volumes should see good growth across segments in FY23. We lower out FY23 earnings by 11% due to a cut in margin, whereas we raise our FY24 earnings by 11% to factor in an upgrade in revenue and the lowering of depreciation.



    Outlook


    We maintain our Neutral rating with a TP of INR555/share (12x Jun’24E EPS).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

