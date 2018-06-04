App
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2018 09:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mcleod Russel gains 4% on buyback approval

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Mcleod Russel gained 4 percent in the opening trade on Monday as company approved buyback of its equity shares.

The board of directors of the company approved the buyback of its fully paid-up equity shares having face value of Rs 5 each for a price not exceeding Rs 210 per equity share from the shareholders of the company.

The buyback of shares not exceeding 47,61,904 equity shares which-is 4.35 percent of the total number of paid-up equity shares of the company.

At 09:20 hrs Mcleod Russel (India) was quoting at Rs 146.80, up Rs 2.35, or 1.63 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 4, 2018 09:28 am

tags #buzzzing stocks

