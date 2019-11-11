Lupin share price gains on USFDA approval

The share price of Lupin gained over 1 percent in early trade on November 11 after the company received United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for Zileuton Extended-Release Tablets.

The company has received approval for its Zileuton Extended-Release Tablets, 600 mg, from the USFDA, to market a generic equivalent of Zyflo CR Extended-Release Tablets, 600 mg, of Chiesi USA, Inc.

Lupin's Zileuton Extended-Release Tablets are indicated for prophylaxis and chronic treatment of asthma in adults and children 12 years of age and older.

Zileuton Extended-Release Tablets had annual sales of approximately $43 million in the US, as per IQVIA MAT September 2019 data.