you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2019 09:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lupin share price gains on USFDA approval

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The share price of Lupin gained over 1 percent in early trade on November 11 after the company received United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for Zileuton Extended-Release Tablets.

The company has received approval for its Zileuton Extended-Release Tablets, 600 mg, from the USFDA, to market a generic equivalent of Zyflo CR Extended-Release Tablets, 600 mg, of Chiesi USA, Inc.

Lupin's Zileuton Extended-Release Tablets are indicated for prophylaxis and chronic treatment of asthma in adults and children 12 years of age and older.

Zileuton Extended-Release Tablets had annual sales of approximately $43 million in the US, as per IQVIA MAT September 2019 data.

At 0918 hrs, Lupin was quoting at Rs 727.05, up Rs 8.60, or 1.20 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Nov 11, 2019 09:25 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

