Lupin gains as co receives USFDA approval for Bosentan tablets

Share price of Lupin rose 1.3 percent intraday Thursday after company in alliance with Natco Pharma received approval for Bosentan tablets, 62.5 mg and 125 mg, from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of Actelion Pharmaceuticals.

Bosentan tablets is the generic version of Actelion Pharmaceuticals Tracleer Tablets, 62.5 mg and 125 mg, as per company release.

It is indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in adults to improve exercise ability and to decrease clinical worsening.

Bosentan tablets had an annual sales of approximately USD 84.8 million in the US (IQVIA MAT March 2019).

At 11:26 hrs Lupin was quoting at Rs 878.60, up Rs 7.90, or 0.91 percent and Natco Pharma was quoting at Rs 540.40, down Rs 3.75, or 0.69 percent on the BSE.

