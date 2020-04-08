App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 11:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T gains nearly 4% after subsidiary wins contract from IOC

Company's wholly owned subsidiary of the company has been awarded a Large Project by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Larsen and Toubro gained nearly 4 percent intraday on April 8 after the company's subsidiary won a contract from Indian Oil Corporation.

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has been awarded a Large Project by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

The engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contract is for setting up a new 9 MMTPA Atmospheric & Vacuum Distillation Unit (AVU) and allied facilities (EPCC-1 Package) for Barauni Refinery Capacity Expansion Project at IOCL's Barauni Refinery, Bihar.

Close

The capacity of Barauni Refinery is being augmented from the current installed capacity of 6.0 MMTPA to 9.0 MMTPA.

At 10:44 hrs, Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 815.85, up Rs 14.20, or 1.77 percent on the BSE.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 11:02 am

tags #(L&T #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.