Likhitha Infrastructure share price rises 3% on Rs 235-cr order win

Likhitha Infrastructure share price rose 3 percent at Rs 289 at 10.30am on receiving an order worth Rs 235.50 crore from GAIL (India).

The order included Pipeline laying and composite works for Phase-2, (Salem to Coimbatore Pipeline section of KKBMPL -II Project)

The order is to be executed within 15 months.

The financials

The company in the quarter ended March 2023 posted a 16.7-percent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 16.73 crore against Rs 14.32 crore, YoY.

Revenue of the company was up Rs 117.25 crore against Rs 78.09 crore, YoY.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 315.70 and a 52-week low of Rs 132.80 on 12 May, 2023 and 22 August, 2022, respectively.

Currently, the stock is trading 9.09 percent below its 52-week high and 116.11 percent above its 52-week low.