172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|knr-constructions-share-price-rises-6-post-june-quarter-earnings-5721771.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 02:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KNR Constructions share price rises 6% post June quarter earnings

The company's other income stood at Rs 7 crore, while tax expense was at Rs 17.3 crore.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KNR Constructions share price rose 6 percent intraday on August 18 after the company announced its June quarter earnings.

The company's Q1 consolidated net profit was up 8.8 percent YoY to Rs 46.68 crore against Rs 42.89 crore, while revenue was down at Rs 522.52 crore against Rs 530.71 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was up 12.3 percent at Rs 130.1 crore and the margin was up at 24.9 percent YoY.

Close

The company's other income stood at Rs 7 crore, while tax expense was at Rs 17.3 crore.

At 14:24 hrs, KNR Constructions was quoting at Rs 237.85, up Rs 10.85, or 4.78 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high Rs 311.05 and a 52-week low Rs 171.65 on 30 January 2020 and 26 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 23.28 percent below its 52-week high and 39.03 percent above its 52-week low.
First Published on Aug 18, 2020 02:38 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #KNR Constructions

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.