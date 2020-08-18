KNR Constructions share price rises 6% post June quarter earnings

KNR Constructions share price rose 6 percent intraday on August 18 after the company announced its June quarter earnings.

The company's Q1 consolidated net profit was up 8.8 percent YoY to Rs 46.68 crore against Rs 42.89 crore, while revenue was down at Rs 522.52 crore against Rs 530.71 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was up 12.3 percent at Rs 130.1 crore and the margin was up at 24.9 percent YoY.

The company's other income stood at Rs 7 crore, while tax expense was at Rs 17.3 crore.

At 14:24 hrs, KNR Constructions was quoting at Rs 237.85, up Rs 10.85, or 4.78 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high Rs 311.05 and a 52-week low Rs 171.65 on 30 January 2020 and 26 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 23.28 percent below its 52-week high and 39.03 percent above its 52-week low.