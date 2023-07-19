IndusInd Bank Q1 FY24: Can it rerate further?

IndusInd Bank recorded a good all-round performance.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong stock price performance by IIB in the past three months validating our call Steady Q1 performance with no disappointment Margin stable, headroom for improvement Loan book growth strong, likely to maintain momentum Deposits catching up but still lags credit growth Improvement in asset quality, stability expected Room for rerating given the improved earnings trajectory In our note in April, we had advised investors to go long on IndusInd Bank (IIB, CMP: Rs 1,390 Market Cap: Rs 107,886 crore), given its strong earnings trajectory ahead and...