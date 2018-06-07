Indian ADRs: Tata Motors up 4%; ICICI Bank, Wipro gain 2%

Indian ADRs ended higher on Wednesday. In the IT space, Infosys rose 2.07 percent at USD 18.74 and Wipro added 2.20 percent at USD 4.65.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank added 2.11 percent at USD 8.70 and HDFC Bank gained 1.72 percent at USD 104.95.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors jumped 3.79 percent to USD 22.16 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories was up 1.21 percent at USD 29.27.