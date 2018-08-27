App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 09:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IIFL Holdings may test Rs 910: AnandRathi

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
AnandRathi

IIFL Holdings is a financial services conglomerate, mainly engaged in the business of loans and mortgages, wealth & asset management, and capital market related activities

The business of the company is divided into three broad segments namely IIFL finance, IIFL Wealth & IIFL Securities.

We believe that this move will enable each business to grow faster, attract the right talent and become more innovative & efficient.

IIFL Finance has a retail focused diversified loan assets with a loan AUM of Rs 33,700 crore.

IIFL Wealth comprises wealth assets of Rs 1,40,900 crore from 10,000 plus high networth families.

IIFL Securities provides capital market related activities having 24 Lakh customers serviced from 1300 plus locations.

NBFC’s in India are expected to see an 18% CAGR and raise their share in total credit to 19% by 2020 from 13% in FY18.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 09:45 am

