App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 23, 2018 03:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Ujjivan Financial; target of Rs 430: Centrum

Centrum recommended hold rating on Ujjivan Financial with a target price of Rs 430 in its research report dated May 14, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Centrum's research report on Ujjivan Financial


Since our last note (Q3’18) the stock is up 34% on expectations of improved loan growth, receding asset quality and slow yet steady progression towards the SFB transition. Q4’18 results saw each of these aspects play out well. Growth guidance has been revised upwards; asset quality improving and we have factored the same into our estimates.


Outlook

We expect RoA /RoE for Ujijvan to inch towards 2.3% / ~15% by end-FY20E. Valuations at 2.2x FY20E ABV however limit near term upside. Downgrade to HOLD with TP at Rs430 (valued at 2.3x FY20E). Key risks: Higher than expected compression in margins or lower growth.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Centrum #Hold #Recommendations #Ujjivan Financial

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.