Hold TV Today Network; target of Rs 300: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on TV Today Network

TV Today Network (TV Today) is a leading news company engaged in broadcasting operations. Part of the India Today Group, the company operates mainly in three segments — digital, television and radio broadcasting. • It has consistently maintained its leadership in the Hindi new segment across the last two decades.



Outlook

We maintain HOLD as the ad spend outlook remains challenging in near term. Soft ad momentum will also translate into margin softness, in our view. We value TV Today at Rs 300 i.e. 10x FY25E P/E.

