English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold TV Today Network; target of Rs 300: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on TV Today Network with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated February 05, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 07, 2023 / 05:52 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on TV Today Network

    TV Today Network (TV Today) is a leading news company engaged in broadcasting operations. Part of the India Today Group, the company operates mainly in three segments — digital, television and radio broadcasting. • It has consistently maintained its leadership in the Hindi new segment across the last two decades.


    Outlook

    We maintain HOLD as the ad spend outlook remains challenging in near term. Soft ad momentum will also translate into margin softness, in our view. We value TV Today at Rs 300 i.e. 10x FY25E P/E.