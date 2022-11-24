English
    Hold Thermax; target of Rs 2540: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Thermax with a target price of Rs 2540 in its research report dated November 14, 2022.

    November 24, 2022 / 03:53 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Thermax


    Thermax Ltd (Thermax) offers integrated solutions in the areas of energy and environment – heating, cooling, power, water & waste management, air pollution control and chemicals. It operates in three key segments energy (~70.7% of FY22 revenue), environment segment (~20.6%) and chemicals segment (~8.7%) • Focus to increase product & services share (~50% in FY22) vs. projects.


    Outlook


    We remain long term positive on the stock but change our rating from BUY to HOLD as we are cautiously optimistic on the stock. We value Thermax at Rs 2540 i.e. 45x on average on FY24E & FY25E EPS.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 24, 2022 03:53 pm