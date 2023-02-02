Hold Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 1100: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra (TechM) has over 1.2 lakh employees across 90 countries serving 1000+ clients with higher exposure to telecom (40% of revenues). Apart from telecom, the company caters to BFSI, manufacturing & retail • TechM has grown organically & inorganically (dollar revenue CAGR of 6.6% over the past five years).



Outlook

We change our rating from BUY to HOLD on the stock. We value TechM at Rs 1100 i.e., 13x P/E on FY25E EPS.

