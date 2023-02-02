English
    Hold Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 1100: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Tech Mahindra with a target price of Rs 1100 in its research report date January 31, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 02, 2023 / 03:31 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Tech Mahindra

    Tech Mahindra (TechM) has over 1.2 lakh employees across 90 countries serving 1000+ clients with higher exposure to telecom (40% of revenues). Apart from telecom, the company caters to BFSI, manufacturing & retail • TechM has grown organically & inorganically (dollar revenue CAGR of 6.6% over the past five years).


    Outlook

    We change our rating from BUY to HOLD on the stock. We value TechM at Rs 1100 i.e., 13x P/E on FY25E EPS.