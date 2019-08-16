Hold Sobha; target of Rs 525: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Sobha with a target price of Rs 525 in its research report dated August 14, 2019.
ICICI Direct's research report on Sobha
Sobha’s topline grew strongly by 81.6% YoY to Rs 1,397.8 crore led by 102.9% YoY growth in revenues from the real estate division to Rs 1,017.3 crore. EBITDA margins contracted 30 bps YoY to 17.4%, below our estimate of 20.8%. PAT grew robustly by 73.2% YoY to Rs 113.3 crore (our estimate: Rs 62.5 crore) led by strong topline growth.
Outlook
Hence, we downgrade the stock to HOLD with a revised SoTP based target price of Rs 525/share.
