you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Sobha; target of Rs 525: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Sobha with a target price of Rs 525 in its research report dated August 14, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Sobha


Sobha’s topline grew strongly by 81.6% YoY to Rs 1,397.8 crore led by 102.9% YoY growth in revenues from the real estate division to Rs 1,017.3 crore. EBITDA margins contracted 30 bps YoY to 17.4%, below our estimate of 20.8%. PAT grew robustly by 73.2% YoY to Rs 113.3 crore (our estimate: Rs 62.5 crore) led by strong topline growth.


Outlook


Hence, we downgrade the stock to HOLD with a revised SoTP based target price of Rs 525/share.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 16, 2019 04:14 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Sobha

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

