you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 04:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Rico Auto Industries; target of Rs 70: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Rico Auto Industries with a target price of Rs 70 in its research report dated May 30, 2019

Sharekhan's research report on Rico Auto Industries


Q4 results were significantly below estimates as increasing commodity costs, pricing power from OEM’s and operating deleverage impacted the margins. Earnings growth would be meager 2% in FY20 as slowdown in domestic OEM, pricing pressures and rising inetrest and depreciation to weigh on earnings. Return ratios are unlikely to improve and we expect ROE to remain in 10-11% range which rules out any scope of multiple re rating.


Outlook


We retain Hold rating on the stock of Rico Auto Industries (RAI) with a revised PT of Rs 70.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 3, 2019 04:44 pm

tags #Hold #Recommendations #Rico Auto Industries #Sharekhan

