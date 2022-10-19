English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Oberoi Realty; target of Rs 910: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Oberoi Realty with a target price of Rs 910 in its research report dated October 18, 2022.

    Broker Research
    October 19, 2022 / 07:59 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Oberoi Realty


    Oberoi Realty (ORL) is a Mumbai-focused premium real estate developer with a presence in the residential, commercial and hospitality segments. Residential portfolio of ~15.7 mn sq ft of ongoing projects and launches provides healthy growth and cash flow visibility over the medium term.



    Outlook


    We maintain HOLD rating on the company. Further value accretion is expected to be seen with new foray into non MMR and society redevelopment projects. Thane launch also remains a key monitorable. We value ORL at Rs 910/share.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Oberoi Realty - 191022 - icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Oberoi Realty #Recommendations
    first published: Oct 19, 2022 07:59 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.