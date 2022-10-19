Hold Oberoi Realty; target of Rs 910: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Oberoi Realty

Oberoi Realty (ORL) is a Mumbai-focused premium real estate developer with a presence in the residential, commercial and hospitality segments. Residential portfolio of ~15.7 mn sq ft of ongoing projects and launches provides healthy growth and cash flow visibility over the medium term.

Outlook

We maintain HOLD rating on the company. Further value accretion is expected to be seen with new foray into non MMR and society redevelopment projects. Thane launch also remains a key monitorable. We value ORL at Rs 910/share.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

