English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold NMDC; target of Rs 115: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on NMDC with a target price of Rs 115 in its research report dated November 15, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 24, 2022 / 03:45 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on NMDC


    Incorporated in 1958, NMDC is India's largest merchant iron ore miner. During FY22, NMDC’s iron ore production volume was at ~42 million tonne (MT) while sales volume for FY22 was at ~41 MT • NMDC is one of the lowest cost iron ore producers in the world.


    Outlook


    On the back of a muted trend in iron ore realisations, we downgrade the stock from BUY to HOLD. We value NMDC at Rs 115, 4.5x FY24E EV/EBITDA.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    NMDC - 15 -11-2022 - icici
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #NMDC #Recommendations
    first published: Nov 24, 2022 03:45 pm