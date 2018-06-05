App
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 11:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold NBCC; target of Rs 108: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on NBCC with a target price of Rs 108 in its research report dated May 29, 2018.

Edelweiss's research report on NBCC

GST impact led to NBCC’s Q4FY18 standalone top line declining 7% YoY to INR21.8bn. EBITDA margin, at 8.3%, fell ~60bps YoY, which led to adjusted PAT falling 12% YoY to ~INR1.4bn. The company’s order book stands at ~INR800bn, which provides robust revenue visibility (~13.5x TTM revenue). Management has guided for ~INR250bn order intake and ~30% revenue growth in FY19.

Outlook

We expect top-line growth to improve driven by pick up in work on projects awarded over the past six months. We maintain ‘HOLD’ with target price of INR108, based on 35x FY20E EPS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 5, 2018 11:25 am

tags #Edelweiss #Hold #NBCC #Recommendations

