Hold Mphasis; target of Rs 2210: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Mphasis

Mphasis Ltd (Mphasis) offers application services, BPO and infrastructure services, BFSI, technology, communication & logistic services. The company’s direct revenue increased 35.7% YoY on a reported basis and 34.4% in CC terms in FY22 • OCF, EBITDA of 75% and double digit return ratio (with RoCE of 20%).

Outlook

We change our rating on the stock from BUY to HOLD. We value Mphasis at Rs 2210 i.e. 20x P/E on FY25E EPS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

