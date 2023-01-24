Hold Mphasis; target of Rs 2070: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Mphasis

Mphasis Ltd (Mphasis) offers application services, BPO and infrastructure services, BFSI, technology, communication & logistic services. The company’s direct revenue increased 35.7% YoY on a reported basis and 34.4% in CC terms in FY22 • OCF, EBITDA of 75% and double digit return ratio (with RoCE of 20%.

Outlook

We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value Mphasis at Rs 2070 i.e. 20x P/E on FY25E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Read More