English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Mphasis; target of Rs 2070: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Mphasis with a target price of Rs 2070 in its research report dated January 23, 2023.

    Broker Research
    January 24, 2023 / 07:51 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Mphasis

    Mphasis Ltd (Mphasis) offers application services, BPO and infrastructure services, BFSI, technology, communication & logistic services. The company’s direct revenue increased 35.7% YoY on a reported basis and 34.4% in CC terms in FY22 • OCF, EBITDA of 75% and double digit return ratio (with RoCE of 20%.

    Outlook

    We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value Mphasis at Rs 2070 i.e. 20x P/E on FY25E EPS.