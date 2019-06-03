Hold Max Financial Services; target of Rs 480: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Max Financial Services

Max Financial Services (MFS) posted healthy results in terms of premium growth, margin performance and traction in new business during Q4FY2019. Margin performance was strong for MFS as new business margin (Actual) for the quarter improved by 230 BPS y-o-y. We believe near-term upsides may be limited for the stock due to pending clarity on developments on M&A.

Outlook

We maintain our Hold rating on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 480.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.