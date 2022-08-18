English
    Hold Matrimony.com; target of Rs 790: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Matrimony.com with a target price of Rs 790 in its research report date August 16, 2022.

    August 18, 2022 / 06:31 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Matrimony.com


    Matrimony.com (Matrimony) is one of the leading providers of online matchmaking services. The company also provides post marriage services. Apart from a common website, the company operates ~300 community matrimony sites and 15 regional matrimony sites • Net debt free and only profitable player among its peers.



    Outlook


    We maintain HOLD rating on the stock. We value Matrimony at Rs 790 i.e. 22x P/E FY24E EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Matrimony.com #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 18, 2022 06:31 pm
