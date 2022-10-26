English
    Hold Mastek; target of Rs 1800: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Mastek with a target price of Rs 1800 in its research report dated October 23, 2022.

    October 26, 2022
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Mastek


    Mastek Ltd (Mastek) offers data, apps, cloud services to public & private enterprise in the UK, US, Middle East, Asia Pacific and India • The company’s recent acquisition of Evosys has enabled Mastek to provide end-to-end solutions and improves margins from ~14% to 21% • Net debt free and healthy double digit return ratio (with RoCE of 20%).


    Outlook


    We maintain HOLD rating on the stock. We value Mastek at Rs 1,800 i.e. 13x P/E on FY25E EPS.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 26, 2022 02:48 pm
