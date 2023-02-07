English
    Hold Marico; target of Rs 555: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Marico with a target price of Rs 555 in its research report dated February 05, 2023.

    February 07, 2023 / 05:52 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Marico

    Marico is one of the major FMCG companies present in hair oil, edible oil, foods & personal care segment. Major brands include Parachute, Saffola, Nihar, Hair & Care, Set Wet, Livon & Beardo. Marico has an overall distribution network of more than 5.6 million outlets and direct reach of ~1 million outlets. Through its stockist network, it reaches 59000 villages • With high gross margins of 45-50%, the company is able to spend 8-9% of its sales for advertisements to support new categories & products.


    Outlook

    We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value stock at Rs 555 ascribing 45x PE on FY25 EPS.