Hold LIC Housing Finance target of Rs 500: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on LIC Housing Finance

LIC Housing Finance (LICHF) reported weak numbers in Q1FY2020 with a marginal pickup in disbursement. Asset quality worsened and LICHF saw a sequential rise in delinquencies (with stage 3 exposure at default (EAD)) at 1.98%. Though current valuations are modest, we believe that the stock has a limited upside given multiple headwinds.

Outlook

Hence, we maintain our Hold recommendation with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 500.

