Hold LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 400: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended hold rating on LIC Housing Finance with a target price of Rs 400 in its research report dated October 24, 2019.
Sharekhan's research report on LIC Housing Finance
The soft scenario in the builder loan segment and deterioration in the asset quality space warrants caution. Margins were stable due to improving funding mix and control on cost of funds. The LICHF stock is trading at reasonable valuations considering its strong distribution network and comfortable liquidity placement.
Outlook
We retain our Hold rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 400.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Special Thursday Expiry on
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI