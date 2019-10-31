Hold LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 400: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on LIC Housing Finance

The soft scenario in the builder loan segment and deterioration in the asset quality space warrants caution. Margins were stable due to improving funding mix and control on cost of funds. The LICHF stock is trading at reasonable valuations considering its strong distribution network and comfortable liquidity placement.

Outlook

We retain our Hold rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 400.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

10th