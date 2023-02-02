English
    Hold Laurus Labs; target of Rs 368: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Laurus Labs with a target price of Rs 368 in its research report dated January 31, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 02, 2023 / 04:43 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Laurus Labs

    Q3FY2023 operating and net profitability was far below estimates. We attribute the deviation from estimates to an unfavorable product mix. Synthesis (CDMO) business is expected to slow down due to a high base effect. Laurus has lowered its EBITDA margin guidance to ~28% vs. guidance of ~ 30% given earlier for FY2023. We estimate that margins will be under pressure over the short-medium term. The stock has corrected by ~37% over the past one year.


    Outlook

    The stock trades at an expensive valuation of 22.7x/17.9x its revised FY2024E/FY2025E EPS estimates. We downgrade it to Hold from Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 368.