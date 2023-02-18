English
    Hold Ipca Laboratories; target of Rs 909: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Ipca Laboratories with a target price of Rs 909 in its research report dated February 17, 2023.

    February 18, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Ipca Laboratories

    Q3 results were subdued with a sharp miss of ~42% on the consolidated adjusted profit front at Rs. 107.8 crore (down 45.2% y-o-y) due to lower-than-expected margins and sharp rise in finance costs. For Q4FY2023, management expects revenue growth to be at 10-12%. However, margins will be lower due to NLEM price reduction. Margin pressure will continue, and we expect gradual recovery; earnings growth estimate is down to 3% CAGR over FY2022-FY2025E.

    Outlook

    We maintain our Hold rating on Ipca Labs with a revised PT of Rs. 909, noting rich valuation levels of 27.1x/21.0x it is trading at on revised FY2024E/FY2025E EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Feb 18, 2023 10:25 am