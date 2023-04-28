English
    Hold IIFL Securities; target of Rs 65: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on IIFL Securities with a target price of Rs 65 in its research report dated April 27, 2023.

    April 28, 2023 / 01:19 PM IST
    ICICI Direct's research report on IIFL Securities

    IIFL Securities (IIFL Sec) is engaged in retail and institutional broking, distribution of financial products and investment banking. The company has an average daily turnover of Rs 195600 crore • IIFL’s institutional broking segment has ~850+ domestic and foreign clients.


    Outlook

    We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. Accordingly, we value IIFL Sec at ~7.2x FY25E EPS and revise our target price to Rs 65.

    IIFL Securities - 27 -04 - 2023 - icici

    first published: Apr 28, 2023 01:19 pm