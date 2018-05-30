App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 05:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Gujarat Pipavav Port; target of Rs 135: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Gujarat Pipavav Port with a target price of Rs 135 in its research report dated May 22, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Gujarat Pipavav Port

Revenues de-grew 5.2% YoY to | 165.5 crore (I-direct estimate: | 171 crore). Container volumes grew 30% YoY to 205000 TEUs (I-direct estimate: 187400 TEUs). Growth was mainly on the back of new services & ad hoc calls. Bulk volumes de-grew 19% YoY to 0.27 MT vs. 0.33 MT in Q4FY17. Liquid volumes declined 16% YoY to 0.21 MMT vs. 0.25 MMT in Q4FY17. Volumes from Ro-Ro activity declined 4% YoY to 23000 cars vs. 24000 cars in Q4FY17

Outlook

The management foresees no issues regarding the extension of the concession agreement. Any unfavourable outcome on the same could impact our DCF based assumptions (till 2028). However, following the change in volume and realisation estimates, we revise our target price to | 135. We maintain HOLD recommendation on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

related news

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on May 30, 2018 05:35 pm

tags #Gujarat Pipavav Port #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.