English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Divi’s Laboratories; target of Rs 3168: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Divi’s Laboratories with a target price of Rs 3168 in its research report dated February 03, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 08, 2023 / 03:45 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Divi’s Laboratories

    Numbers are weak and failed to meet even our and street modest estimates, on all fronts in Q3FY2023. Divis’ registered weak performance in Q3FY2023 with revenues declining by a massive 31.5% yoy to Rs 1,708 crore and PAT declining by 66.0% y-o-y to Rs. 307 crore. Margins are expected to lag behind historical averages and normalize by FY25/26, as sales improve from new product opportunities in custom synthesis and contrast media APIs.

    Outlook

    We downgrade our Buy rating on Divis Laboratories (Divis) to Hold with a revised PT of Rs 3,168. The stock has corrected by 33.2% in last one year, at current levels also valuation looks rich at 35.0x and 29.1x its FY2024/25E earnings.