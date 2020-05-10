Hold Cyient; target of Rs 225: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Cyient with a target price of Rs 225 in its research report dated May 08, 2020.
ICICI Direct's research report on Cyient
Cyient Ltd (Cyient) reported a poor set of Q4FY20 numbers. Revenues declined 3.8% QoQ mainly led by 5.6% QOQ decline in services revenues. The decline in services revenues was led by 24.7% QoQ decline in E&U vertical and 22.3% QoQ decline in semiconductor IoT and Analytics. Normalised margins fell 118 bps due to lower utilisation and pricing pressure. Reported PAT declined 58% QoQ. However, adjusting for one off expenses, adjusted PAT declined 30.3%.
Outlook
Accordingly, we revise our PE multiple downwards to 8x (from 9x) on FY22E EPS leading to a revised target price of Rs 225. We maintain HOLD rating on the stock.
